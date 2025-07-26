Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.73 and traded as high as $45.04. Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 5,555 shares trading hands.
Separately, HSBC raised Energias de Portugal to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
About Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
