Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.13. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 147,632 shares traded.
Northern Graphite Stock Up 4.3%
The firm has a market cap of C$15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
