Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $35.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 193.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of SRPT opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

