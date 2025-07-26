Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $243.55 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average is $244.45. The company has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

