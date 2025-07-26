Citigroup Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $270.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.