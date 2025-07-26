TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.
TORC Oil & Gas Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.
About TORC Oil & Gas
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
