Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Alphabet Q1 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $194.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

