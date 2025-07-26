Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 581.01 ($7.81) and traded as low as GBX 387 ($5.20). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.29), with a volume of 247,714 shares traded.

Playtech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £196,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtech

In other Playtech news, insider Mor Weizer bought 78,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £267,988 ($360,150.52). Also, insider Ian R. Penrose bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £70,425 ($94,644.54). Insiders have acquired 108,820 shares of company stock worth $36,188,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

