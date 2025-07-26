Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.82 and traded as high as C$22.64. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.13, with a volume of 108,147 shares.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John William Sabine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.91 per share, with a total value of C$99,550.00. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.