Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.32 ($12.40) and traded as low as GBX 898.30 ($12.07). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 913.20 ($12.27), with a volume of 244,408 shares changing hands.

Grafton Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 983.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 922.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grafton Group

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Dillon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 985 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,250 ($66,187.34). 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

