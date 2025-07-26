DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for Oshkosh FY2026 Earnings

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $13.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $10.96 per share.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $129.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 77.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $13,851,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

