Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ROK Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $358.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total value of $285,681.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

