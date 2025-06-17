Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,927 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

