Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shell by 9.7% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 24.6% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shell Trading Down 1.5%

SHEL stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.