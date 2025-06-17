Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Copia Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

