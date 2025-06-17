WD Rutherford LLC Sells 132 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $182,861,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2%

MCK opened at $719.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $704.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.26. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $732.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

