Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

