Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$4.47. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 39,189 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.
Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.
