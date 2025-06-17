BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Purchases 10,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,623.60. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $133.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 426.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

