Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as low as C$3.25. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 33,910 shares traded.
Separately, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.
