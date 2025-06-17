Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 284702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.6695 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 86.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.