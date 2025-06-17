London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.11 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.04 ($0.12). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 9.04 ($0.12), with a volume of 25,500 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 9.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -904.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.91.

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.44) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

