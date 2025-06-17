Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 656 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $586.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

