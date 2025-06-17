BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.82. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 238,664 shares changing hands.

BIO-key International Stock Up 5.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 3,124.77% and a negative net margin of 72.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

