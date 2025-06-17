Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 130,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

