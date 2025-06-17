Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.06% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,045,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 376,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 546,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the period.

CGMS stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

