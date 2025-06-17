Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 8,664 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

