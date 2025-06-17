Columbus Macro LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

