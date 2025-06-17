Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

