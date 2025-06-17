Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,914 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,914 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.1%

TGT stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.