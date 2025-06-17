Copia Wealth Management Acquires 11,401 Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWG opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.0082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

