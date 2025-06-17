904 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,119,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,557,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,554,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $110.92 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The company has a market cap of $834.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

