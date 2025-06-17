Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $144.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

