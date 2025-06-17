Copia Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Copia Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,791,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 230,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

