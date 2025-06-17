Copia Wealth Management Buys 3,368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2,954.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

