Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $4,398,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

