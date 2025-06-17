8,420 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GLD opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.