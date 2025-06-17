Copia Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

