Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,736,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,468,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Amigo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.37.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

