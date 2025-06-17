Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) traded down 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. 565,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average session volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 21.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirasol Resources

In other Mirasol Resources news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 314,000 shares of company stock worth $116,740. Insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

