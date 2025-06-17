Stephens Consulting LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after buying an additional 357,894 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after buying an additional 212,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,090,000 after acquiring an additional 479,692 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2%

AZN stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.