Stephens Consulting LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

