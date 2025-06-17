Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 545,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) by 142.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Shineco worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shineco stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 245.08%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

