Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,144 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 646.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 429,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 372,223 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

