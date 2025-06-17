Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
