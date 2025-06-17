Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 85,161 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURFree Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $48,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IEUR opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.