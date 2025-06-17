Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 85,161 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $48,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IEUR opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

