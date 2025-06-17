Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1,173.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 252,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $2.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.