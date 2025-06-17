Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $2.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
