Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 37.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAD opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $113.03 and a 52 week high of $150.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

