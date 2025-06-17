Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 9033712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
