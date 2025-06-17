Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 9033712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.