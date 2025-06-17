Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Decreases By 33.8%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Evogene Trading Up 10.1%

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EVGN shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Evogene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

